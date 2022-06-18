Sign up
Photo 558
Catch of the Day
Today was all about the pond and waterfowl. This Great Blue Heron was having a good day fishing, although he did have several misses, he also managed to snag quite a few small fish.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
2
Tags
fish
,
pond
,
heron
,
waterfowl
,
ndao5
,
30dayswild2022
Corinne C
ace
What a good timing! I love this pic!
June 18th, 2022
Mark Prince
ace
The fish doesn't look very happy.
June 18th, 2022
