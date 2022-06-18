Previous
Catch of the Day by gardencat
Photo 558

Catch of the Day

Today was all about the pond and waterfowl. This Great Blue Heron was having a good day fishing, although he did have several misses, he also managed to snag quite a few small fish.
18th June 2022

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Corinne C
What a good timing! I love this pic!
June 18th, 2022  
Mark Prince
The fish doesn't look very happy.
June 18th, 2022  
