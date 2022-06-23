Sign up
Photo 562
Clematis Blossoms
Another in the style of Don Worth...or so I hope.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st June 2022 9:02am
Tags
b&w
,
clematis
,
theme-plants
,
bw-72
