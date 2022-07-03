Previous
Dill Weed by gardencat
Dill Weed

I tried to get this shot for a couple of days, but being outdoors, even a small breath of wind would set the long steam waving back and forth. Finally I caught it in a brief windless period. BOB.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

