Shadows, Patterns, and Weeds by gardencat
Photo 574

Shadows, Patterns, and Weeds

Hot, bright sun, shinning though the chair and onto my dry, weedy, patio. Wishing for a little rain.

For the B&W Shadows Challenge.



14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

ace
Photo Details

