Photo 574
Shadows, Patterns, and Weeds
Hot, bright sun, shinning though the chair and onto my dry, weedy, patio. Wishing for a little rain.
For the B&W Shadows Challenge.
14th July 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
ILCE-6000
14th July 2022 11:49am
chair
shadow
bw-73
