Previous
Next
Messy Eater by gardencat
Photo 578

Messy Eater

To be honest, I don't think he is actually eating here, he is just stuffing as any seeds into his mouth as he can and some of them are falling back out. Look at those chipmunk cheeks!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise