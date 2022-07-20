Sign up
Photo 578
Messy Eater
To be honest, I don't think he is actually eating here, he is just stuffing as any seeds into his mouth as he can and some of them are falling back out. Look at those chipmunk cheeks!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th July 2022 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greedy
,
chipmunk
,
ndao6
