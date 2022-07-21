Sign up
Photo 579
Dreaming of Honey
A bee on mint. Taken a couple of weeks ago, just processed now.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th July 2022 8:46am
Tags
bee
mint
