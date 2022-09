Lighthouse Wharf

My first SOOC for the month. I'm not going to have a full calendar but will try to add a few here and there. I don't have a lens that I use normally at 50mm ( closest is 56mm) so I dug out this old Minolta 50mm which I'm using through a dumb adapter so losing the auto focus and no recording of f-stop etc. It's going to be a challenge but I'll give it a go.

ETA: I did use Photoshop to resize smaller, to make it easier to post here.