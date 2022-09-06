Sign up
Photo 588
Fantasy Walk
Took this for the nf-sooc-2022 challenge, using the same 50mm Minolta lens as for my previous pictures, but this time on my IR converted camera. Setting on jpeg gives this, SOOC.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
0
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3255
photos
79
followers
48
following
161% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
3
Album
This and That
Camera
NEX-F3
Taken
3rd September 2022 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
park
,
ir
,
nf-sooc-2022
