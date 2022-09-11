Sign up
Photo 591
A Bridge Over Very Little Water
If my memory is correct, the water level in this creek is very low, compared to its usual September levels. It's been a hot dry summer here.
Taken for the NF-SOOC-2022 challenge.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th September 2022 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
