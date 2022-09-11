Previous
Next
A Bridge Over Very Little Water by gardencat
Photo 591

A Bridge Over Very Little Water

If my memory is correct, the water level in this creek is very low, compared to its usual September levels. It's been a hot dry summer here.
Taken for the NF-SOOC-2022 challenge.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise