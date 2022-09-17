Sign up
Photo 596
Garlic Chives, Against Pink Sedum Flowers
I so want to post process this. Arrgh! I hate SOOC restrictions. It's like insisting you do photography with one hand tied behind your back.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
