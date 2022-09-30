Sign up
Photo 607
Weed on the Path
It's the final day of the September NF-SOOC challenge and this is my final offering. I'd love to crop this on the left, to make it more balanced but...just insert the usual whining I've been indulging in all month.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
29th September 2022 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
weeds
,
nf_sooc_2022
