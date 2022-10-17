Sign up
Photo 613
Fall Skies
Another from yesterday's walk, looking up to the blue skies, between the trees.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
colour
