Photo 615
Misty Morning Pond
Another shot from this morning's misty fall walk.
There is a goose in this shot too, but he is kind of lost in the mist.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
morning
,
pond
,
mist
,
goose
