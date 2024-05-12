Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
Paeonia Rockii
The large tree peony in my front yard is in bloom hooray, spring! Just an i-phone shot to show off the size and number of flowers.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
12th May 2024 9:51am
Tags
spring
,
peony
,
rockii
Heather
ace
Wow! So many blooms! It's gorgeous, Joanne!
May 12th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful bush
May 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! isn't that beautiful ! A certain show piece with all its flowers ! fav
May 12th, 2024
