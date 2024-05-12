Previous
Paeonia Rockii

The large tree peony in my front yard is in bloom hooray, spring! Just an i-phone shot to show off the size and number of flowers.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Heather ace
Wow! So many blooms! It's gorgeous, Joanne!
May 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful bush
May 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! isn't that beautiful ! A certain show piece with all its flowers ! fav
May 12th, 2024  
