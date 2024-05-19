Previous
A waterfall of Peony Flowers
A waterfall of Peony Flowers

Just one part of that big peony bush.
This is from a couple of days ago. Today all those petals are scattered on my lawn. Peony season is a brief moment of glory.
19th May 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
@gardencat
