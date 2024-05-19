Sign up
Previous
Photo 711
A waterfall of Peony Flowers
Just one part of that big peony bush.
This is from a couple of days ago. Today all those petals are scattered on my lawn. Peony season is a brief moment of glory.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
14th May 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bush
,
peony
