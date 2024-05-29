Previous
Lavender Bush Two Ways by gardencat
Lavender Bush Two Ways

Just for fun, thought I'd do a 'constructed' half and half instead of looking for a naturally occurring half and half shot. This is a plant I picked up recently which they call a 'lavender bush' . I'm not sure it is even related to real lavender, as the appearance is quite different, but it does have some similarity in the way it is constructed and has a similar scent. It seems much showier in the garden than the usual lavender varieties. I've just given the shot two very different treatments in post.
