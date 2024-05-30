Previous
It's late! Where are my peanuts? by gardencat
It's late! Where are my peanuts?

This is what happens around here if I'm too late getting the peanuts out, someone comes knocking at the back door.
Wonderful capture! Sweetie!
May 30th, 2024  
