Red-winged Blackbird by gardencat
Photo 720

Red-winged Blackbird

I usually see these guys over near the pond, but the last couple of days, this guy has been showing up at my feeder. He is actually too big to use this feeder comfortably but he seems to be willing to be a contortionist to get the seeds out.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Joanne Diochon

