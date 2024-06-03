Previous
On the Surface by gardencat
Photo 722

On the Surface

Here, the focus is on the outer surface of the allium seed head showing the detail of the area where the seeds will be formed.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise