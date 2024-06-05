Previous
Canada goose on the Pond by gardencat
Photo 723

Canada goose on the Pond

Another pond shot from yesterday.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Lovely reflection
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise