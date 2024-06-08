Previous
Aloha Rose by gardencat
Aloha Rose

A rose from an Aloha climbing rose bush. this is an interesting rose because the petals are a light pink like this on the inside but the underside of the petals is a much deeper pink so the buds look much darker than the open flowers do.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

