Clematis Bud by gardencat
A simple almost monotone shot of the still green bud, but I kind of liked it.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Lovely healthy plant, lovely pov
June 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Sublime
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
