Come On Up by gardencat
Photo 730

Come On Up

Ducks at Gairloch Gardens. All the ones we saw in this little pond appeared to be females.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Susan Klassen ace
Such a great shot of these ducks. Fav.
August 17th, 2024  
