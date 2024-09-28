Previous
Anyone for Coleslaw ? by gardencat
Anyone for Coleslaw ?

A nice big cabbage growing at the community garden. Another for the BLD challenge.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and fresh looking !
September 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Looks great! Yum
September 28th, 2024  
