Toby's Baby?

My son and DIL recently had their first child, and their dog Toby has been very interested in the new family member. They have let him sniff her but not lick her all over, which is what he seems to want to do. While I was visiting, I gave Toby a new rubber spider toy and he has been carrying it around gently in his mouth and guarding it solicitously . This is a dog that usually dismantles toys in about 10 minutes to get the squeaker out. Maybe he is trying to show them how gentle he can be?