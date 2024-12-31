Previous
Another Soggy Jay by gardencat
Another Soggy Jay

The rain did let up today, giving these poor guys a chance to dry out.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
amyK ace
Excellent close up; he does need a towel!
January 1st, 2025  
