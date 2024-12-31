Sign up
Photo 744
Another Soggy Jay
The rain did let up today, giving these poor guys a chance to dry out.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
29th December 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
bluejay
amyK
ace
Excellent close up; he does need a towel!
January 1st, 2025
