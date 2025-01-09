Sign up
Previous
Photo 745
This Loop of the Pond Favours Circular Freezing Lines
Isn't nature strange? Circles on one side of the pond and a straight line on the other. Here is the other side:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-01-09
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4405
photos
111
followers
50
following
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
3388
3389
3390
3391
174
3392
745
3393
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
This and That
Taken
9th January 2025 1:05pm
Tags
ice
,
pond
,
frozen
,
circles
Beverley
ace
I wonder? Why
great photos and I’m still curious…
January 9th, 2025
