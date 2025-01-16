Previous
Real Canadian Triangles by gardencat
Photo 746

Real Canadian Triangles

Not a super exciting picture but I've been trying to keep my eyes open for something to fit the Mundane Triangle challenge and this is the first thing I came across that seemed to fit the bill.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it works! you could even double tag it into our bw theme this week darkroom-bw :)
January 16th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Nice in B&W!
January 16th, 2025  
