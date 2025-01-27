Sign up
Photo 748
The Long View
It's the same lake and the same sunshine but a longer view to the tiny spot that is the lighthouse. There were not many people out today enjoying the waterfront.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
winter
,
sunshine
,
lake
,
lighthouse
Heather
ace
Beautiful blues and an amazing sunburst! Fav
January 29th, 2025
