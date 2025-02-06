Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 749
Mr. Woodpecker
He has been a regular visitor to my garden lately but usually flits onto the feeder and then takes off again. This day I finally caught him on the tree rather than on the feeder.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4442
photos
115
followers
51
following
205% complete
View this month »
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Latest from all albums
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
749
3421
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
This and That
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
woodpecker
Beverley
ace
Wonderful bark details and mr woodpecker…super photo
February 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So picturesque ! such a lovely and colourful visitor to visiti your garden! fav
February 6th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Downys are very quick no matter where they land. This is a good image- he looks a little puffy so it must have been cold.
February 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful capture
February 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close