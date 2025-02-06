Previous
Mr. Woodpecker by gardencat
Photo 749

Mr. Woodpecker

He has been a regular visitor to my garden lately but usually flits onto the feeder and then takes off again. This day I finally caught him on the tree rather than on the feeder.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful bark details and mr woodpecker…super photo
February 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So picturesque ! such a lovely and colourful visitor to visiti your garden! fav
February 6th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Downys are very quick no matter where they land. This is a good image- he looks a little puffy so it must have been cold.
February 6th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful capture
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact