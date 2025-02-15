Sign up
Photo 752
Poor Squirrel ..
. . with his little bloody nose. Not sure if he poked it on a sharp piece of shell or ice, or if another squirrel bopped him. They do seem to get into fisticuffs every now and then.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
7
4
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Views
12
Comments
7
7
Fav's
4
4
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
31st January 2025 4:09pm
Privacy
Public
snow
squirrel
nose
Liz Milne
Poor little guy 🐿️
February 15th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
But still handsome
February 15th, 2025
Jo
Poor chap. Great capture. So much detail
February 15th, 2025
Dorothy
Poor chappie.
February 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Poor chappie - put his nose where he should not have !! He looks as if to say - Have pitty on me !!
February 15th, 2025
Beverley
Aaaah
February 15th, 2025
Linda Godwin
he is a tough little guy
February 15th, 2025
