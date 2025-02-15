Previous
Poor Squirrel .. by gardencat
Photo 752

Poor Squirrel ..

. . with his little bloody nose. Not sure if he poked it on a sharp piece of shell or ice, or if another squirrel bopped him. They do seem to get into fisticuffs every now and then.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Liz Milne ace
Poor little guy 🐿️
February 15th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
But still handsome
February 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Poor chap. Great capture. So much detail
February 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Poor chappie.
February 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor chappie - put his nose where he should not have !! He looks as if to say - Have pitty on me !!
February 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Aaaah
February 15th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
he is a tough little guy
February 15th, 2025  
