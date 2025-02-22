Previous
Sunny by gardencat
Photo 755

Sunny

A sunny winter day looks tempting for a walk but the footing is tricky and the wind is still cold so the walks tend to be pretty short.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great winter scene and really shows how much snow has accumulated. We have a lot also; not like the last couple years when we had exceedingly mild winters.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact