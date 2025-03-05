Sign up
Photo 759
Marlatt House Conservatory
I've been aching to get a closer look at this conservatory ever since I first saw this house several years ago. Sadly this is as close as I have ever got. Even from here I can see that the top row of windows are stained glass.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
3rd March 2025 12:24pm
Tags
house
,
conservatory
,
1888
,
past-glory
