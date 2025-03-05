Previous
Marlatt House Conservatory by gardencat
Marlatt House Conservatory

I've been aching to get a closer look at this conservatory ever since I first saw this house several years ago. Sadly this is as close as I have ever got. Even from here I can see that the top row of windows are stained glass.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

