Tulip Angst

The same bunch of tulips as in yesterday's shot, and the rest of the story.

These were an impulse purchase at the grocery store. I brought them home, popped them in a vase, and smiled at how nice and spring-like they looked sitting in the kitchen window. Then, out of the blue thought, "But where did these come from? Possibly the US? Probably the US?" Damn.

This administration sucks the joy out of everything.