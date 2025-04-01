Previous
Morning Sun by gardencat
Morning Sun

Kind of a nothing picture but I love the way that, on a bright day, the sun rises over our house and paints the top of the trees with red gold paint. The rest of the yard is still in shadows but the trees glow. It lifts my heart to face a new day.
1st April 2025

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
