Previous
Coffee Time, By the Window by gardencat
Photo 764

Coffee Time, By the Window

Did this for the artist challenge. Didn't get it exactly as I wanted, but we are coming to the end of the challenge so I decided to go with it.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely edit !
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact