Rain Swollen Stream

Seen from above. It's not a pretty picture but I think it is interesting. We had a lot of rain on Wednesday and the ground, already saturated with snow melt, couldn't adsorb much of the water, so all the little creeks and ponds really grew in size. I took this shot looking down from above, onto this creek. The kind of ugly brown colour is because the rushing water is turning up the clay bottom of the creek bed.