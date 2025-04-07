Sign up
Previous
Photo 766
A Pleasant Sunny Day Walk
Going along a path, on the bank above the swollen creek, pictured in a previous days shot. Although it looks more like fall than spring it was wonderful to feel the sunshine pouring down. Hopefully the buds and spring flowers will follow soon.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
4th April 2025 12:45pm
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
sunshine
,
path
Heather
ace
A lovely sunny capture, Joanne! I love the curve of the railed fence and the shadows on the path! Fav
April 7th, 2025
