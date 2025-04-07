Previous
A Pleasant Sunny Day Walk by gardencat
A Pleasant Sunny Day Walk

Going along a path, on the bank above the swollen creek, pictured in a previous days shot. Although it looks more like fall than spring it was wonderful to feel the sunshine pouring down. Hopefully the buds and spring flowers will follow soon.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

Heather ace
A lovely sunny capture, Joanne! I love the curve of the railed fence and the shadows on the path! Fav
April 7th, 2025  
