Photo 767
Pussy Willows, Cat-tails
Ever since finding some pussy willows, while on a walk a couple of days ago, I've had this song running through my head so, finally, I decided to go out and look for some cat-tails and make a song title challenge entry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU9bwkwe-10
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
cat-tails
,
pussy-willows
,
songtitle-115
Laura
ace
Beautiful. Love the processing.
April 12th, 2025
