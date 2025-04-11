Previous
Pussy Willows, Cat-tails by gardencat
Pussy Willows, Cat-tails

Ever since finding some pussy willows, while on a walk a couple of days ago, I've had this song running through my head so, finally, I decided to go out and look for some cat-tails and make a song title challenge entry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU9bwkwe-10
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Laura ace
Beautiful. Love the processing.
April 12th, 2025  
