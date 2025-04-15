Previous
Down the Highway by gardencat
Down the Highway

Well not down that side, which is in the midst of being re-paved.
Hope this is 'abstract enough' to be considered, still struggling a bit with that concept even after trying a whole month of it last August.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting result - abstract is such an abstract concept isn't it? lol
April 15th, 2025  
