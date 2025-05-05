Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
Yesterday's Tulip
Same tulip as a day ago but that much further open, still backlit.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th May 2025 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
tulip
,
backlight
,
darkroom-backlight
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful effect ! fav
May 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
This is very pretty
May 5th, 2025
