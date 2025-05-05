Previous
Yesterday's Tulip by gardencat
Yesterday's Tulip

Same tulip as a day ago but that much further open, still backlit.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful effect ! fav
May 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
This is very pretty
May 5th, 2025  
