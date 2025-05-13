Sign up
Photo 774
Yellow Magnolia Tree
This one is in my backyard. A glorious year for magnolia flowers.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
9th May 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
magnolia
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
May 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I have never seen the yellow before. It is very pretty. Nice capture of it in full bloom.
May 13th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Absolutely stunning. Fav.
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my that's pretty
May 13th, 2025
