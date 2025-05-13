Previous
Yellow Magnolia Tree by gardencat
Photo 774

Yellow Magnolia Tree

This one is in my backyard. A glorious year for magnolia flowers.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very pretty…
May 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I have never seen the yellow before. It is very pretty. Nice capture of it in full bloom.
May 13th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Absolutely stunning. Fav.
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh my that's pretty
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact