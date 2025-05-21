Sign up
Photo 775
Plump and Full of Promise
A herbaceous peony bud just about to open.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
8th May 2025 2:33pm
Tags
spring
,
bud
,
peony
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful, would love to see it in a day ot two !!
May 21st, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautiful close-up.
May 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
A great close-up, Joanne! It's jam-packed with future petals!
May 21st, 2025
