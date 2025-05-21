Previous
Plump and Full of Promise by gardencat
Photo 775

Plump and Full of Promise

A herbaceous peony bud just about to open.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful, would love to see it in a day ot two !!
May 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful close-up.
May 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
A great close-up, Joanne! It's jam-packed with future petals!
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
