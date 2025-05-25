Previous
Peony Rockii by gardencat
Photo 776

Peony Rockii

I had a brief detour to a Cardinal posting this morning but now I am back to the peonies. Gave this one a bit of a vintage look. Not sure why, maybe just because the plant has been in the garden and appreciated, by me, for a while.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautifully done
May 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh the focus on the centre is brilliant
May 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! fav
May 25th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Stunning
May 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
Beautifully captured
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact