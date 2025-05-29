Sign up
Previous
Photo 777
Perky Jay
Ha, he managed to get one when the squirrels weren't looking!
Please excuse my weedy patio, just can't keep up these days.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
25th May 2025 7:22am
Tags
peanut
,
bluejay
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh nice catch (life is more than weeding out patios you know)
May 29th, 2025
