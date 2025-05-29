Previous
Perky Jay by gardencat
Perky Jay

Ha, he managed to get one when the squirrels weren't looking!
Please excuse my weedy patio, just can't keep up these days.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
@gardencat
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh nice catch (life is more than weeding out patios you know)
May 29th, 2025  
