Photo 779
Claire de Lune with Rain Drops
A front-on view of a Claire de Lune flower showing the golden stamen centre just opening up.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:07am
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
garden
,
peony
,
stamens
,
claire-de-lune
