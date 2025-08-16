Sign up
Photo 780
Great Golden Digger Wasp
This angle shows off it's flashy orange legs but hides the bright orange upper abdomen.
Another angle :
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-08-16
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
orange
golden-digger-wasp
Judith Johnson
ace
Love it!
August 16th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fabulous image of this insect did a google search
August 16th, 2025
