Great Golden Digger Wasp by gardencat
Photo 780

Great Golden Digger Wasp

This angle shows off it's flashy orange legs but hides the bright orange upper abdomen.
Another angle : https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-08-16
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Judith Johnson ace
Love it!
August 16th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous image of this insect did a google search
August 16th, 2025  
