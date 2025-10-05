Sign up
Photo 782
Almost Missed this Little Guy
He blended in pretty well with the pile of logs. A closer look here:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2025-10-05
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th October 2025 10:34am
Tags
woodpile
,
camouflage
,
chipmunk
