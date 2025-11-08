Sign up
Photo 785
Reeds in Fall Sunshine
Took this weeks ago but never posted it, and I kind of like it so, just going back in time to post it now. A beautiful sunny fall day, blue skies and sunshine making the waving reed heads seem to be sparkling.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
sunshine
,
reeds
,
november
Sue Cooper
ace
I'm pleased you posted it Joanne, it's a beautiful capture. Fav.
November 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! well worth posting !
November 30th, 2025
