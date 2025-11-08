Previous
Reeds in Fall Sunshine by gardencat
Reeds in Fall Sunshine

Took this weeks ago but never posted it, and I kind of like it so, just going back in time to post it now. A beautiful sunny fall day, blue skies and sunshine making the waving reed heads seem to be sparkling.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
Joanne Diochon
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper ace
I'm pleased you posted it Joanne, it's a beautiful capture. Fav.
November 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! well worth posting !
November 30th, 2025  
