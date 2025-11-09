Sign up
Photo 785
And so it begins . . .
the first snow of the season. I think it is a false start, a sort of Braxton-Hicks of winter, but still, it brings home how the year is rolling by. Even before the fall colours are gone the winter snow is pushing in.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
November 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This certainly brings home that the year is rolling by !! Such an a mazing capture with the acer / maple still in leaf , and such a gorgeous colour, yet the fine snow giving its sprinkle of white! fav
November 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful warm colours with a delicate sprinkling of snow…
November 9th, 2025
