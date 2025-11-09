Previous
And so it begins . . . by gardencat
And so it begins . . .

the first snow of the season. I think it is a false start, a sort of Braxton-Hicks of winter, but still, it brings home how the year is rolling by. Even before the fall colours are gone the winter snow is pushing in.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
November 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
This certainly brings home that the year is rolling by !! Such an a mazing capture with the acer / maple still in leaf , and such a gorgeous colour, yet the fine snow giving its sprinkle of white! fav
November 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful warm colours with a delicate sprinkling of snow…
November 9th, 2025  
